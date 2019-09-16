Lori Loughlin: Why She’s Not Worried About Her Fate After Felicity Huffman’s Sentencing

While Felicity Huffman pled guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal and received a mere 14 days in prison, Lori Loughlin believes that she’ll still avoid time behind bars with her not guilty plea.

The majority of the wealthy parents arrested in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal filed guilty pleas in order to receive lighter sentences. That included actress Felicity Huffman, 56, who received only 14 days in prison when she could have got up to four months. Actress Lori Loughlin and her 56-year-old husband Mossimo Giannulli defiantly pleaded not guilty, and the 55-year-old former Full House star doesn’t think she’ll ever see the inside of a prison cell. “Lori and Mossimo are not at all worried by Felicity’s case as she feels they’re not at all the same,”a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Lori feels she has an amazing legal team and truly believes that she was duped as Rick Singer, who had a legitimate, government run 501(c)(3) charity was legit. She truly had no idea what was happening behind the scenes and everybody trusted him, as did she and Mossimo,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Lori and Massimo are fighting charges that they paid out $500,000 in bribes to Rick, who masterminded the scheme of allegedly paying off USC coaches to admit their daughters Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, to the university as crew recruits when the girls weren’t student athletes. If found guilty, Lori and Mossimo face up to 40 years in prison each if convicted on their conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges.

Despite reports that the stress of the case has fractured the family and the couple of over 20 years may split up, that isn’t the case. “Lori and Mossimo are not getting a divorce. They are doing totally fine from a couple’s perspective and remain a united front. She’s in constant communication with her daughters, too, and the family is doing the best they can,” the insider tells us.

When the scandal initially broke, Lori was hardly seen out. Now she’s been a constant paparazzi target as she tries to go about doing everyday things like yoga class and grocery shopping. “Lori isn’t going out in public as much not because she doesn’t want to, but because the paparazzi will not leave her alone. She truly feels like a hunted animal. She wants to live as normal of a life as possible and go out. She’s looking forward to this eventually being all behind her,” our source adds.