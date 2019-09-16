Kim Kardashian Rocks Form-Fitting Black Dress & 20 More Times The KarJenner Sisters Wore The Look

While attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, Kim Kardashian looked absolutely amazing in a tight black dress, which is a classic look loved by ALL of her famous sisters!

Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, and she looked incredible in a one-shouldered black gown. The dress was cinched at the waist and showed off Kim’s amazing figure perfectly. She paired the look with strappy black heels, and pulled her hair back into an updo with a middle part to complete the chic look. This, of course, is just one of many times we’ve seen Kim wear a stunning, all-black look like this. In fact, her famous sisters have also favored the classic look over the years, as well.

In 2018, Kendall Jenner attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a little black dress that made her legs look like they went on for MILES. The teeny-tiny ensemble was skintight, and also featured a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. In 2019, Kendall also attended the high-profile event in a sexy black look. This one had a double leg slit, which went all the way up to the stunning model’s hip. Despite the risk of a wardrobe malfunction, though, Kendall totally owned the revealing look.

Kylie Jenner wore one of her most memorable skintight black looks at the 2018 Met Gala. She attended the event just three months after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, and her post-baby bod looked amazing in the strapless gown, which had a cutout in the middle.

There are plenty more sexy photos of the Kardashian sisters in gorgeous black dresses, too! Click through the gallery above to check out their stunning looks over the years.