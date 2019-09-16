Karamo Brown Admits Winning ‘DWTS’ Would Be ‘Everything’ & Reveals Inspiring Reason Why He Signed Up

‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown is a ‘DWTS’ mega fan, and now that he’s competing on the show, he says winning the Mirrorball trophy is a ‘life long goal’ for him.

Netflix’s Queer Eye culture expert Karamo Brown is going to be introduced to a whole new audience when he competes on Dancing with the Stars, which premieres tonight, Sept. 16 on ABC. The 38-year-old is a longtime fan of the show and taking home the season 28 Mirrorball trophy would be “everything to him. “Winning Dancing with the Stars would mean everything, because, first of all, this is a life-long goal. I tell people it wasn’t a thing where they had to beg me to be on the show. I was kind of begging them, and was like ‘Listen, I love this. Cause its one of the shows I can watch with my kids, my mom, my grandma. I’m a big fan,” he tells HollywoodLife.com.

“I want to bring home that trophy, but If I don’t, because I don’t want to get too cocky and then, you get in there and you break your leg on the first day or something,” he explains. Injuries are definitely a reality on the show, as Christie Brinkley, 65, signed up for the show but fell and broke her arm in practice last week. Her 21-year-old model daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook has replaced her.

Another reason Karamo wanted to compete on the show is for America to get to know him better. “I want to make sure that people are getting introduced to me, because, even though Queer Eye‘s a big hit, there’s a lot of people in middle America who hear the word queer and they’re like ‘That’s not a show for me.’ And I want them to know, I’m a single father just like you. I’m a God-fearing man, just like you. And I just want you to see we can have fun together, respect each other, and get to know each other,” he tells us.

Karamo has an adult son Jason from a high school experience with a girl when he was 15, as he came out openly as gay a year later. He didn’t even know he had a child until 10 years- ater when the woman sought him out for child support. Karamo then went on to adopt Jason’s half-brother Chris to keep the brothers together as a family unit. He detailed the experience in his moving memoir Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope that he released in Feb. of 2019.