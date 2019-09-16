Jeannie Mai Dishes On Relationship With ‘Incredibly Deep’ Jeezy: It’s Been A ‘Beautiful Experience’

On the 2019 season opener of ‘The Real,’ panelist Jeannie Mai revealed that her romance with Jeezy has been one of the ‘most beautiful experiences of my life’ and that she found ‘my equal.’

For the first time since going public with their romance, Jeannie Mai is dishing about her life changing romance with rapper/actor Jeezy, 41. The couple has been quietly dating since Nov. of 2018 and finally went public on Aug. 22 at Atlanta’s inaugural SnoBall Gala. On the season premiere of The Real on Sept. 16, the 40-year-old panelist finally talked publicly about their relationship. “I have to tell you getting to know J — you guys know him as Jeezy, he’s J to me — has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. He’s introspective, he’s passionate, he’s incredibly deep, he’s a visionary, he’s a great leader, he’s an amazing servant to his community,” Jeannie gushed.

“What’s crazy is that the things that I’ve been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships — ‘Jeannie, you’re too deep, you think about things too much — like why’s everything gotta have a purpose?’” she said. “And I’m not one for small talk or small conversations. I wanna know, ‘Why do you think the way you do? What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you?’ And I found my equal,” she said to cheers from the audience as well as her fellow co-hosts.

The two met on the set of The Real last November and Jeannie says she “really got to know him after just our first date.” She revealed that she met up with him at a sushi restaurant and that she realized she didn’t know his “government name” — which is Jay Wayne Jenkins — when she arrived to ask if he was there. “Four hours later, we shut down the sushi restaurant, we had the most amazing deep talk about our greatest lessons in life, our greatest mistakes, it was super vulnerable.”

After the restaurant closed, Jeezy didn’t want the date to end so he asked her to go salsa dancing. “I was live ‘Obvi papi let’s go!” Jeannie excitedly explained. “We go dancing, we close out the club, he’s an amazing dancer, by the way,” she said. “He puts his hands on my shoulders and I go ‘please don’t kiss me, please don’t kiss me, this is too regular degular, don’t do the basic thing’ (to herself).”

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘Can I give you a homework assignment?’…I want you to think about the last eight hours we spent together. And think about what do you envision us doing together? What do you picture me being in your life? If this matches my notes, I will pursue you. If not, we’re cool to be friends,” she said as everyone gave a collective “awwww.” Obviously their notes matched because 10 months later they’re still blissfully in love.