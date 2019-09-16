James Van Der Beek Reveals Why He’s ‘Excited’ For His 5 Kids To Watch Him Compete On ‘DWTS’

James Van Der Beek is ready to show he’s got dance moves and acting chops. He spoke EXCLUSIVELY about why he’s ‘excited’ to dance and he revealed it’ll be a little ‘nerve-racking’ to have his kids in the audience.

James Van Der Beek, 42, will be stepping in front of the camera but this time he’ll be dancing. The Dawson’s Creek star is a celebrity contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 28. James is ready to dance his heart out and for his kids to see what he can do in the ballroom. “They see my moves all the time. We dance in the house constantly,” James told HollywoodLife at the Dancing With the Stars 2019 red carpet on Aug. 21 at Planet Hollywood in New York City. “I’m excited for them to watch me try something that I haven’t done before and to watch me learn and put in work and just jump into something because it was fun and crazy. And that’s kind of what I hope they take from it.”

The actor’s family will be supporting him every step of the way. James is happily married to Kimberly Brook and they have 5 kids — Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Joshua, and Gwendolyn. “It’ll be fun to have my kids, as long as they’re quiet [in the audience],” James continued. “They’re pretty young. It’s going to be a little nerve-racking.” James’s oldest child is 9 years old and his youngest just turned 1 in June 2019.

James has already been sizing up his competition and knows he has to look out for one person in particular. “I mean, how do you outwork Ray Lewis?” James said. “You know what I’m saying? The man’s a champion at everything he’s ever done in his life. So yeah, it’s pretty intimidating. I’m just looking forward to having fun. I started on stage, so I miss being in front of an audience.”

He’ll also be competing alongside Lamar Odom, Hannah Brown, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Ally Brooke, and more. Dancing With the Stars season 28 will air Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.