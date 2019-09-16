Christie Brinkley Supports Daughter Sailor After Breaking Her Arm & Dropping Out Of ‘DWTS’

Despite her injury, Christie Brinkley was in the ‘DWTS’ audience during the premiere cheering on her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who took her place in the competition at the very last minute.

Christie Brinkley, 65, is the most supportive mom. Even though she broke her arm during DWTS rehearsals, she was in the audience supporting daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, who replaced her mom on the show. When Sailor was introduced at the start of the show during the season 28 premiere, the camera panned to Christie in the audience. Christie dazzled in a red outfit and was rocking a cast on her right arm.

Just hours before the season 28 premiere, ABC revealed that Christie was forced to drop out of the competition. The supermodel suffered a nasty injury to her wrist and arm, which required surgery. “She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show,” ABC said in a statement. “Keeping it all in the family, her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Christie broke her silence about the situation soon after the announcement. “I just broke my arm into 1,000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together…I’m so sorry!” Christie wrote on Instagram. She revealed that she had to convince Sailor to replace her because of “stage fright.” But Sailor stepped up when her mom needed her most.

“Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine, she is turning my defeat — or should I say two left feat — into her own victory of courage!” Christie continued. No matter what, Christie is going to be there for her daughter.