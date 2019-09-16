Christie Brinkley Drops Out Of ‘DWTS’ With Injury — Daughter Sailor, 21, Will Take Her Place

Just hours before the season 28 premiere of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ABC confirmed that Christie Brinkley will be dropping out of the competition after suffering an arm injury — and her daughter will be her replacement.

“While rehearsing for the premiere of Dancing With The Stars, Christie Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm,” ABC confirmed on Sept. 16. “She is unable to continue her planned participation on the show. Keeping it all in the family, her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a Sports Illustrated model, has chosen to quickly step in with hours to learn the entire routine and will compete in her mother’s place for the remainder of the season. We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor.”

Christie and her dancing partner — who has yet to be confirmed — have been practicing their premiere day dance for weeks now, so it will certainly be a lot for Sailor to take on to learn everything in just one day. The 21-year-old will be competing against 11 other contestants on the show: Lamar Odom, Ray Lewis, Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown, Karamo Brown, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, James Van Der Beek, Mary Wilson and Sean Spicer. For the first time ever, the celebrities’ pro partners will not be revealed until the premiere episode.

Story Developing….