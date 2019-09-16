BTS Is Ending Their ‘Extended Period Of Rest’ After Just 1 Month & Fans Are So Excited

BTS is back! After a well-deserved break, the K-pop band is ending their ‘period of rest’ and headed back to work. Needless to say, fans are pumped.

“BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity,” a source close to Big Hit Entertainment told Soompi. This exciting news comes after a 1-month break for the K-pop band. BTS has been going non-stop and needed some time to rest and relax before continuing their work. Over the course of their hiatus, the members of BTS have been on epic vacations, spending quality time with loved ones, and more.

The band has a busy schedule coming up. Their next concert is Oct. 11 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. BTS will also be performing Oct. 26, 27, and 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. These concerts will mark the end of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour.

Following the announcement of BTS’s return to work and the band being spotted at an airport, the hashtag #BTSisBack began trending worldwide. Fans immediately started sending their love and excitement over what’s next for the band. “I missed my boys so much. Glad they were able to rest. I can’t wait for what’s going to happen. I LOVE YOU @BTS_twt,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “#BTSisBack omg I hope your resting period was plenty of downtime for you, but I’ve missed you guys.”

The K-pop boy band has also been nominated for three E! People’s Choice Awards this year. The group is up for The Group of 2019, The Music Video of 2019, and The Concert Tour of 2019. During the 2018 ceremony, BTS took home the award for Group of the Year, Social Celebrity of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Song of the Year. The 2019 ceremony will Nov. 10.