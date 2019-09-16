Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn, 13, Admits She Wants To Be An Actress In Rare Interview 

Dannielynn Birkhead is all grown up. The look-alike daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith may be headed to Hollywood, as she reveals in a new interview that she loves to act!

Dannielynn Birkhead is fresh off her 7th grade graduation, and she’s looking to take her talents to Hollywood! The 13-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith reveals what she loves about acting in a new interview. “It’s really cool to like, act as a character and not yourself,” Dannielynn, who sat alongside her father, Larry Birkhead, 46, said during an interview with Daily Mail TV‘s Jesse Palmer, airing Tuesday, September 17. “It’s like portraying a new person. It’s fun,” Dannielynn continued.

“She’s this really sweet 13 year old, she’s now a teenager,” Palmer told Entertainment Tonight of Dannielynn, during an exclusive preview of the interview. “She really is a spitting image of her mom. It’ll be interesting to see what happens for her,” the host added. Palmer visited the Birkhead residence in Louisville, Kentucky, where the interview took place.

As for what viewers can expect to see during the father-daughter sit-down? — “We catch up with her, her life, what her hobbies are, what it’s like growing up a daughter of a big celebrity,” Palmer revealed. “Her dad is raising her in Kentucky, trying to give her this normal life away from the spotlight. So it’s a great catch up.”

It’s been 12 years since Dannielynn’s mother, Anna Nicole died of an accidental drug overdose in February 2007. Palmer went on to explain that Larry is doing his best to preserve Anna Nicole’s memory within their household while dealing with struggles from living in a social media age.

“There are some tokens throughout the house in her memory and in her honor. He talks with his daughter a lot about who her mom was [and] what she did,” Palmer explains. “So much of it is true, a lot of it is not true as well,” he says. “And I think [he’s] trying help his daughter understand who her mother was in his memory of her.”

Larry celebrated Dannielynn’s 7th grade graduation back in June with a sweet surprise. “Surprised Dannielynn with @HamiltonMusical tickets for 7th grade graduation,” he captioned a few snaps of the father-daughter duo, along with a solo shot of her holding up her tickets. “I think she is happy!”

Larry, who met Anna Nicole in 2005, eventually won full custody of their daughter shortly after the model’s untimely death. The Birkhead family has remained out of the spotlight for the most part, having attended small events throughout the years. However now, we may see Dannielynn’s name in lights if acting is in her future!