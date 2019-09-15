Riri stunned in a super sexy turquoise ensemble as she hit up a play in NYC. The 31-year-old has been making multiple appearances at NYFW.

Rihanna, 31, is a vision in turquoise! The “Work” singer strutted her stuff in a totally monochrome look as she showed off her toned body and legs while attending play in New York City on Sunday, September 15. The Fenty Beauty founder wore a super sexy sheer turtleneck — revealing her light-colored bra underneath — along with a leather mini, and pointy satin pumps with a romantic lace-up detail. The entire look — which is reminiscent of the iconic Tiffany Blue shade — is from her new LVMH fashion-venture Fenty (her legal last name). The robin blue hue is referred to as “Wasabi” in Riri’s new luxury line, which debuted back in May. She finished her ensemble with a star and pearl earring, and a white Bottega Veneta clutch.

The 5’8″ singer’s makeup and hair was on also on point, as she rocked a glossy lip, a peach blush and fresh, glowing skin. She sported the same hairstyle from the the 5th Annual Diamond Ball last week, which consisted of an up-do with shorter layers framing her face. Her usually dramatic eye makeup was on the neutral end, as she allowed the bright turquoise outfit to take center stage, and completed her look with the classic red nail she’s had all week.

Rihanna — who was born Robin Rihanna Fenty — was attending a showing of S&M themed musical Slave Play at New York City’s Golden Theatre. Rih, of course, has played with controversial topic throughout her career, memorably releasing her hit song “S&M” off 2011 album Loud. “‘Sex in the air/I don’t care, I love the smell of it/Sticks and stones may break my bones/But chains and whips excite me,” she sings in the song, which is featured in the play. The Bajan superstar was mixed right in with the audience, as photos on Instagram show her sitting several rows back with other attendees — reminiscent of her recent shopping trip to Eataly where she pushed her own cart. After the show, she headed backstage to thank the cast and crew, and snapped photos with creator Jeremy O’Harris. She’s actively supported the show on social media over the past few months, and has shared that she was “excited” to see it.

Riri has had a busy week, as she hosted the 5th Annual Diamond Ball just a few days ago and also put on a stellar event for her latest Savage x Fenty Collection at NYFW featuring Gigi Hadid, Normani and a performance from the superstar herself. The highly anticipated show debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 20.