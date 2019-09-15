RHOA’s NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey Both Attend Eva Marcille’s Baby Shower Amid Feud

Eva Marcille is expecting her third child with husband Michael Sterling, and had her ‘RHOA’ friends NeNe and Cynthia on hand to celebrate!

Eva Marcille, 34, is getting ready to expand her family! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated the impending arrival of her third child with a stunning flower-themed shower on Saturday, September 14. Several of her co-stars were in attendance, including Cynthia Bailey, 52, and NeNe Leakes, 51, who have been at odds for the past few months. The stunning event was held outdoors, and filled with gorgeous sunflower decor.

Cynthia and NeNe have had their fair of drama after the RHOA reunion in March, and the women were spotted having a heated conversation in a video that appeared online September 3. The feud started after NeNe didn’t approve of Cynthia’s relationship with Kenya Moore and all three women ended up at the same event together — without NeNe having prior knowledge that Kenya would be present. “I didn’t have a problem with Kenya walking into the event because at the end of the day…What I had a problem with was she was using an excuse. She’s trying to wiggle her f***ing way out of it by saying, ‘I invited her, but I didn’t know if Kenya was going to come.’ The deal is, all you gotta do is pick up the phone and say, ‘NeNe, just so you know, I invited her.’ An invite doesn’t mean she’s coming, but give me a heads up, b****,” NeNe ranted on the after show. Cynthia has reportedly been “optimistic” that she could mend her relationship with NeNe, and perhaps the shower was a step in the right direction.

“Pardon me I must say initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child,” Eva captioned a selfie of herself posted to Instagram before the shower. “However, waking up this morning I’m super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child ‘Baby Maverick.’ The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger. Thank you @iamlovely2 @cynthiabailey10 and @ellybevents for making this all possible🌻 @Iambarbielee on the beat,” she added.

Eva confirmed she was expecting her third child back in May in an interview with People magazine. The couple, who married in October 7, 2018, share a 1-year-old son, Michael Todd Jr. Eva has a 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae from a previous relationship with rapper Kevin McCall, however, the little girl was legally uses Michael’s last name.

“My love, My Ace, My Girl @cynthiabailey10 words can’t express my appreciation for our friendship. I adore you on so many levels and I’m so happy to call you my FRIEND🌻 love you to the moon and back,” Eva captioned a photo of her and Cynthia at the shower. The mom-to-be stunned in a grecian-inspired long white dress, which was off the shoulder. In the photo, she holds a sign that says “Caution, baby bump ahead.”

NeNe shared plenty of photos from the event too, including one with Marlo Hampton, and a second of her placing down a gift. “Just making sure flower child knows what the Leakes gav’em🌻😂,” she captioned the photo, which shows her writing something on a wrapped gift.