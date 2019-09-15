Porsha Williams shared her happy morning with her fans on Sept. 15 when she took to Instagram to post an adorable video of her five-month-old daughter Pilar waking up in her crib while wearing colorful pajamas.

Porsha Williams, 38, proved she wakes up to the sweetest face when she shared a cute video of her five-month-old daughter, Pilar, happily waking up in her crib on the morning of Sept. 15! The proud mama posted the clip to Instagram and in it, the little tot can be seen laying on her stomach and wiggling around as she shows off multi-colored pajamas that have a floral pattern on them. Porsha can be heard talking to her and laughing while filming as the baby girl smiles for the camera. “All I need is this smile 👑 Good morning y’all!” she captioned the epic morning post.

As Porsha’s fans know, she loves to share memorable photos and videos of baby Pilar, who she shares with Dennis McKinley, 42, whenever she gets the chance. On Sept. 10, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of Pilar not looking too thrilled right before she was about to get her immunization shots.

Before that, on Sept. 7, Porsha shared a photo of Pilar sleeping. The funny pic showed the baby laying in her crib and looking as snug as a bug in a rug with her eyes closed. She had messy hair and was wearing a cute gray long-sleeved onesie that had black polka dots and pink sleeves. “My sweet baby @pilarjhena ❤️❤️❤️❤️why yo momma do your hair like this before bed 😂😂😂😂,” Porsha joked in the caption.

It’s always a delight to see pics and videos of little Pilar whenever Porsha chooses to share them! It’s clear to see the little girl has brought nothing but joy to the reality star’s life and we are so thrilled for her!