Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi, 1, Says ‘Love You’ & Squeals With Her Mom In Adorable Video

We can’t get enough of Stormi Webster! Kylie Jenner shared the cutest video of her daughter saying ‘love you’ followed by a cute squeal of joy.

Just when you thought Stormi Webster can’t get any cuter, Kylie Jenner posts a new video of her baby being beyond adorable on Instagram. The cosmetics mogul, 22, took to the ‘gram on Sept. 14 to share a sweet clip of her baby girl saying “love you.” After Stormi utters the adorable phrase, her mom echoes it and plants a kiss on her cheek as she squeals with delight. To make things even more precious, Stormi and Kylie were twinning in the video, as they were both wearing black t-shirts.

While Kylie unfortunately deleted the clip, we’ve been blessed with plenty of other Stormi content lately. The tot recently made her talk show debut, appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with her mother. Kylie kept Stormi in her lap as she answered a round of “Burning Questions.” One of those all-important questions was for Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul asked her kid “Who loves you the most?” The answer? “Daddy.” Kylie noted that Stormi picks dad Travis Scott “every time.”

Kylie then answered what the best gift she’s ever received from Travis was, choosing her daughter. After she said her kid’s name, Stormi imitated it. Elsewhere in the segment, Kylie revealed the biggest mess her baby has ever made. She dished about how Stormi loves M&Ms and melts the colorful candies in her hand before getting them all over their white couch.