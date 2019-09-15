Jonathan & Drew Scott Included ‘Everything’ From Original House In ‘A Very Brady Renovation’
Jonathan and Drew Scott opened up about renovating the old house from the sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch’ on HGTV’s ‘A Very Brady Renovation’, and admitted it’s the biggest residential project they’ve ever done.
Property Brothers stars Jonathan Scott, 41, and Drew Scott, 41, revealed some cool details about their work on the new HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation, which shows the builders renovating the old home from the sitcom The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974, and talked about what made it special, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. The twin brothers were at an event promoting their new book, Builder Brothers: Big Builders, which is on sale now, when they touched upon how they got involved in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“This was the largest residential project we have ever done,” Jonathan admitted EXCLUSIVELY. “We originally were trying to buy that house because the developers were going to come in, they were going to flatten it. Lance Bass had put an offer on the house as well. And then HGTV called and said they want to buy the house, and so we will and they wanted us involved and we’re like, ‘This is amazing’ because nobody would do it right like HGTV.”