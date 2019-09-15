Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to celebrate the end of summer by posing in the sun in a flattering outfit from her beachwear line that kept her cool and showed off some skin.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, was taking in every last bit of summer when she posed for a gorgeous photo while dressed in her summer best! The actress shared the stunning pic to Instagram on Sept. 14 and in the caption, she revealed that it was taken in England. In the snapshot, she can be seen standing outside in front of a tree while the sun washes over her and she’s showing off her amazing figure in a red bikini top and short denim shorts from her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. “Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach,” the caption for the photo read.

Elizabeth is known for posting incredible pics of herself on social media whenever she gets the chance so this summer was no exception! On Aug. 22, she showed off a different pic of herself in a white bikini with black stripes. She was laying back on a pink float in a pool in the photo, and proved her abs are definitely toned! “Bliss 💗,” she simply captioned the post.

Before that, she shared another bikini pic on Aug. 17. That one was strapless and black with white stripes. She posed while standing and looking out what appears to be a glass sliding door in the eye-catching photo, and tagged Los Angeles as her location.

Although summer is coming to an end, it was nice to see Elizabeth fully taking in every sunny day she could! As one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, we’re sure summer is not the only season she can look great, so we can’t wait to see what else she comes up with for the fall months!