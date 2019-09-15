See Pic
Hollywood Life

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Looks Sexy In Plunging Red Bikini Top & Tiny Shorts – Pic

Elizabeth Hurley
Shutterstock
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9919335ay)Elizabeth Hurley'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 09 Oct 2018ELIZABETH HURLEY: “WE WILL FIND A CURE FOR BREAST CANCER”Every 19 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. After losing her Grandmother to the disease, global icon Elizabeth Hurley is on a mission, determined that one day a cure will be found. She joins us this morning to talk about her role as Global ambassador of The Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.
Elizabeth Hurley 'Rocketman' film premiere, London, UK - 20 May 2019
***NO WEB USEAGES PERMITTED*** English model and actress Liz Hurley is pictured in a sexy bikini and red swimsuit relaxing on a yacht with her husband Arun Nayar. Liz looked stunning as she bathed in the Formentera sun. Pictured: Ref: SPL3085406 040810 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model and Actress Elizabeth 2005 in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Elizabeth Hurley Ref: SPL769411 220405 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to celebrate the end of summer by posing in the sun in a flattering outfit from her beachwear line that kept her cool and showed off some skin.

Elizabeth Hurley, 54, was taking in every last bit of summer when she posed for a gorgeous photo while dressed in her summer best! The actress shared the stunning pic to Instagram on Sept. 14 and in the caption, she revealed that it was taken in England. In the snapshot, she can be seen standing outside in front of a tree while the sun washes over her and she’s showing off her amazing figure in a red bikini top and short denim shorts from her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. “Last of the summer sun #England #herefordshire @elizabethhurleybeach,” the caption for the photo read.

Elizabeth is known for posting incredible pics of herself on social media whenever she gets the chance so this summer was no exception! On Aug. 22, she showed off a different pic of herself in a white bikini with black stripes. She was laying back on a pink float in a pool in the photo, and proved her abs are definitely toned! “Bliss 💗,” she simply captioned the post.

Before that, she shared another bikini pic on Aug. 17. That one was strapless and black with white stripes. She posed while standing and looking out what appears to be a glass sliding door in the eye-catching photo, and tagged Los Angeles as her location.

Although summer is coming to an end, it was nice to see Elizabeth fully taking in every sunny day she could! As one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, we’re sure summer is not the only season she can look great, so we can’t wait to see what else she comes up with for the fall months!