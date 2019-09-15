Cardi B showed off her sexy dance moves when she gave an epic performance at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, GA on Sept. 14 while wearing an eye-catching hot pink jumpsuit full of fringe.

Cardi B, 26, totally worked it at the Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta, GA on Sept. 14 when she gave the audience a dose of her amazing twerking skills! The rapper put on a memorable performance at the popular music event while wearing a stylish pink jumpsuit that was full of fun fringe and she was sure to keep that fringe swinging by shaking her booty throughout her time on stage. The former stripper also flaunted long straight brunette locks during the event and wore pink makeup that matched her outfit, helping her to top off the look in all the right ways.

During the performance, Cardi proved she’s in the best shape of her life by doing other elaborate dance moves, including her famous leg kicks. She was also joined on stage by talented backup dancers who wore pink bodysuits as she belted out may of her famous hits such as “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It”. The mother-of-one also flirted with the crowd by sticking out her tongue at some moments in the show.

In addition to Cardi, who was one of the headliners of day one of the popular festival, band Panic! At The Disco and Cardi’s Hustlers co-star Lizzo took the stage for impressive performances. Travis Scott and Vampire Weekend are the two headliners who will take on the festival on the second day, Sept. 15.

When Cardi’s not enjoying her time performing or starring in hit movies, she’s spending the days with her adorable one-year-old daughter Kulture. On Sept. 10, she took to social media to share a sweet photo of her baby girl being held by her loving father and Cardi’s husband, Offset, 27. “My hearts,” she captioned the pic along with two red hot emojis.

Whether Cardi’s doing her thing as a rapper, actress, or mother, we love seeing the many worthy moments in her life and hope to see more in the near future!