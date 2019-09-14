Wendy Williams ‘Not Surprised’ By 50 Cent’s Latest Shade: Why She ‘Isn’t Bothered’ By His Disses

50 Cent has been taking constant Instagram shots at Wendy Williams all summer long and she’s just rolling with it. She’s actually starting to enjoy the attention it’s bringing as he seems to be obsessed with her.

While 50 Cent continues to hurl insults at Wendy Williams via his Instagram, she’s just keeping quiet via her account and not trashing him back. In his most recent attack, he photoshopped her head on someone who was hugging him and wrote “Nightmare on Elm Street” over it. “Wendy is not surprised that 50 Cent took another shot at her but she isn’t bothered. She was pretty much expecting it because she knows he likes going back and forth with her,” a source close to the 55-year-old talk show host tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Wendy was not offended by his post, she’s got a good sense of humor, she can take a joke and if he wants to post pictures of them all cuddled up on his Instagram page, who is she to argue. It’s starting to seem like he’s a little obsessed with her and Wendy’s actually starting to enjoy the attention from him. If 50 thinks he’s upsetting her, he’s way wrong,” our insider continues.

Wendy’s daytime talk show returns on Sept. 16, so she could come at Fiddy, 44, if she wanted to. But that would just bring him more attention and she might not want to give him the satisfaction. “50 will let Wendy do what she wants to do, he is in a position where he knows that he will have any clap back needed and ready if she ever goes after him, especially when her show comes back next week,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “It makes him happy to know that he gets under her skin and will always be on her case. It is what 50 does and what makes him happy. To make Wendy have to deal with what he says gives him quite the joy. He will never stop.”