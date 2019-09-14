13 Cutest Pics Of Scott Disick Proving He’s A Doting Dad With Only Daughter Penelope

Scott and Penelope Disick truly are the cutest father-daughter duo and we can’t get enough of them. Scott and his only daughter have had so many fun moments together over the years.

Penelope Disick, 7, was born in July 2012 and Scott Disick, 36, has been head over heels in love with his little girl ever since then. Penelope is one of three kids that Scott has with Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and his only daughter. Over the years, these this father-daughter duo has experienced so much. Scott is such a doting dad to all of his kids.

Scott and Penelope love to go on shopping trips together. In Jan. 2019, Scott and his little girl took a shopping trip to Gucci. He’s teaching her how to shop like a pro when she’s young! Penelope walked out of the high-end store carrying a huge Gucci bag. Scott sure does love to spoil his little P. He’s also taken Penelope shopping with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 21.

The Flip It Like Disick star took his kids, including Penelope, on vacation to St. Barts with Sofia in May 2019. Scott and Penelope had some serious fun in the sun. They played in the ocean, ran around on the beach, and more. Penelope and the kids had a blast.

When Penelope turned 7 in July 2019, Scott posted the sweetest message about his daughter. “Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day. Love u 2 much poosh,” he captioned a baby photo of Penelope. Scott loves to post photos and videos of his kids. The dedicated father shared an Instagram video of Penelope doing a cartwheel in June 2019.

Scott recently built a luxurious $100,000 playhouse for Penelope and her siblings. The construction of the playhouse was featured on the first season of Flip It Like Disick. The reality star is set to re-do Penelope’s room on an all-new episode. Flip It Like Disick airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on E!