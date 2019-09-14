All eyes were on Rihanna on Sept. 14 when she was seen leaving New York City’s Up & Down club in an all black leather ensemble that looked incredible on her.

Rihanna, 31, was a gorgeous sight to see when she left Up & Down club in New York City on Sept. 14! The singer wore a black leather jacket that let a black lacy bra peek out and a matching black mini skirt as she strutted her stuff on one of the Big Apple’s streets. She also sported black sunglasses and had her hair up with strands down framing the sides of her face. RiRi topped the look off with black strappy sandal heels.

Rihanna’s latest appearance comes after she had an extremely successful week in the fashion world. Her runway show for her impressive fashion line Savage X Fenty took place on Sept. 10 and was one of the biggest events during New York Fashion Week. The memorable show featured some of the world’s biggest models, including Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and singer Normani. Rihanna also made an appearance in some stylish ensembles, including a sheer black bodysuit and a sparkling teal dress.

Two days after the Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna held her annual Diamond Ball on Sept. 12 and she looked just as impressive. The brunette beauty showed up to the charitable event wearing a long-sleeved black velvet turtleneck dress that was lined with white at the bottom, which flared out. She wore an updo that similar to the one she wore during her latest outing and white heels with a pointy toe. Her pearl earrings proved to be the perfect accessory for the look as she smiled while posing on the red carpet.

Rihanna never disappoints when it comes to her music and her fashion so we look forward to seeing what else she has in store in the future!