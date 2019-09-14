NFYW’s Hottest Looks: Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Halsey & More

The runway wasn’t the only place for sexy looks at New York Fashion Week this year — tons of celebs attended shows and hit the NYC streets in amazing looks that we HAVE to look back on!

Another fall New York Fashion Week has come and gone, and as it comes to an end, we’re looking back at some of the best looks that celebrities wore around New York City over the last seven days. All of the fashion shows were super star-studded, which meant there were TONS of great style moments. Kendall Jenner opted to stay off the runway during Fashion Week this year, but that didn’t keep her away from the fun. She attended several events throughout the Big Apple all week long, and slayed every single time.

The Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella, walked a number of runways during NYFW, but they also attended various events as guests. The ladies rocked coordinating outfits to attend the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya show, and they looked totally fierce. They also both showed up to Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show. Bella showed off her toned abs on the red carpet by wearing a lacy bra under her unbuttoned blazer, while Gigi kept things more casual in a pair of light wash jeans and a black tube top. Gorgeous!

Kim Kardashian has also been making her way around the city this week while promoting her SKIMs shapewear line, as well as her KKW x Winnie makeup collaboration with Winnie Harlow. She’s been favoring leather for the fall recently, and we saw her in a number of skintight leather looks throughout NYFW.

There’s plenty of more stars where these came from, though! Click through the gallery above to check out all of the best dressed stars with the hottest looks from this fall’s NYFW!