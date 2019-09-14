See Pic
Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Show PDA On Los Angeles Lunch Date After Whirlwind NYFW Trip

Kaitlynn Carter & Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter twinned in denim and black t-shirts as they cuddled up on a post-lunch stroll!

Miley Cyrus, 26, and her girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, 31, are back in Los Angeles! The gals were spotted strolling after enjoying a healthy meal at Kreation, as Miley protectively kept her arm around Kaitlynn on Saturday, September 14. Kaitlynn showed some PDA right back, and lovingly placed her hand on Miley’s stomach. The two appeared to be in deep conversation as they walked, smiling and laughing along the way.

The always-stylish duo were twinning for the outing, as they both sported ’90s-inspired distressed jeans. Miley paired hers with a Metallica crop-top, showing off her midriff, along with chunky navy platforms and the same Gucci sunglasses she wore for her dinner date in New York City. She kept her highlighted hair down, sporting a loose beach wave. Kaitlynn wore a black t-shirt, sheer Fendi print slides, and a cross-body Louis Vuitton Twist-collection bag that she also wore to dinner with Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus. Kaitlynn was also rocking her usual rings, including what looks like the same “M” signet ring she sported in NYC last week. Her blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek pony, and she finished her look with a wire-frame pair of sunglasses.

Miley and Kaitlynn are fresh off of a whirlwind trip to New York Fashion Week, where Miley paid tribute to late hair stylist Oribe Canales and performed an emotional rendition of “You Are My Sunshine.” The “Mother’s Daughter” singer also made an appearance at the highly anticipated Tom Ford show, and hit the town for a dinner date at La Esquina. The trip came after reports that Miley and Kaitlynn moved in together, and the former Hannah Montana star threw Kaitlynn a lavish 31st birthday dinner at West Hollywood’s historic Sunset Tower Hotel.

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter pack on the PDA as they go for a post-lunch stroll in Los Angeles. The duo twinned in vintage-style jeans and black t-shirts. (Backgrid)

Other than NYFW, Miley has been busy as she just dropped the new video for her song “Don’t Call Me Angel” with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray. The sexy video features Miley in a boxing ring as she performs her verse in the song, which is the soundtrack to the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. Fans wondered if the song was perhaps a jab at Miley’s ex Liam Hemsworth, as the Aussie has affectionately referred to her as an angel on social media and in speeches. “Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!,” he captioned a photo from 2016.