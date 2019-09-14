Miley Cyrus’ Fans Are Convinced She Threw Shade At Liam Hemsworth In ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video

After the video for ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ dropped online, fans started speculating if Miley Cyrus was taking jabs at Liam Hemsworth in her verse.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey teamed up for their new song “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, but fans think the use of “angel” references more than just the movie. When the song and music video both dropped on Sept. 13, fans on Twitter started speculating that Miley, 26, was dissing Liam Hemsworth in her verse.

In the song, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker sings: “Don’t call me angel when I’m a mess / Don’t call me angel when I get undressed / You know I don’t like that, boy / I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect / All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest.”

Once fans heard the verse, they began questioning if the lyrics were a diss toward her estranged husband, 29, who called Miley an angel publicly on multiple occasions. One notable time this happened was when Liam gave a speech at the G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in January. During his speech, the Hunger Games alum gave Miley a shout-out, saying, “Thank you to my beautiful wife. You are a sweet, sweet angel. I love you, you’re great.”

Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel pic.twitter.com/GwlbWWqxft — 🌼 (@pressingsend) September 13, 2019

The Isn’t It Romantic star also referred to his ex as an angel in various Instagram posts when they were together. “Happiest birthday to my favorite little angel!,” he captioned a photo from 2016 of the “Malibu” singer for her 24th birthday. The following year, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself and his Last Song costar, and captioned it, “My little angel and I.”

Liam: you're a sweet sweet angel *They get divorced* Miley: pic.twitter.com/ovReBFmRi2 — Jacob (@smiler_Jacob) September 13, 2019

Fans started digging these instances up and shared them on Twitter. “Miley and Liam separated because he calls her angel all the damn time #DontCallmeAngel,” one fan wrote alongside screenshots of his speech and Instagram posts. “Liam: you’re a sweet sweet angel … *They get divorced* … Miley:” another fan wrote, following the tweet with a video of Miley performing her verse in the “Don’t Call Me Angel” video.

Liam and Miley announced in August that they were splitting up after less than eight months of marriage. Liam officially filed for divorce from the former Disney Channel star in Los Angeles on Aug. 21. The couple, who were together on and off for a decade, got married at their Nashville-area home in December 2018. The upcoming Charlie’s Angels remake stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. It debuts in theaters on Nov. 15.