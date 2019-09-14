Kim may be a California girl at heart, but she seemed to be enjoying husband Kanye’s new $14M Wyoming ranch in a sweet new pic with her daughters!

Kim Kardashian, 38, is going country! The reality shared a sweet new photo of her playing wrangler to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1 while the two girls rode a horse. North protectively held her baby sister on the ride, while Kim kept a watchful eye on the girls. The stunning photo shows the three in the middle of a sprawling field, while the sky appears to be a gorgeous shade of purple. “Wyoming 🐎⛰,” Kim simply captioned the photo, posted on Saturday, September 14.

The caption refers to the ranch husband Kanye West recently purchased in the Cody, Wyoming area for a whopping $14 million. Cody is reportedly referred to as the Kanye is a fan of the region, as he has previously recorded music in Jackson Hole, which is renowned for its world-class resorts and scenery. His new home is called the Monster Lake Ranch, and sprawls 9,000 acres — though Kanye technically owns 4,500 (the rest is leased from the government). The luxe property has a restaurant, two freshwater lakes, and an event center, just to name of a few of the amenities.

Kim looked fit and sunkissed in the snap, was she sported a low cut tank top showing off her cleavage and toned arms, along with a pair of purple sweatpants by Cotton Citizen. Her dark hair was pulled back into a pony tail styled braid as she held onto one of the girls’ sippy cups. Kim’s little girls looked equally as stylish, as North rocked a sweet pair of cowboy boots with a cloud sock peeking out (perhaps from uncle Rob Kardashian‘s sock line, Arthur George?), black shorts and a black t-shirt. Little Chicago echoed her mom’s go-to neutral palette in a beige pair of sweats and t-shirt, along with a pair of kids’ Yeezy sneakers.

Kim has had a busy week at New York Fashion Week, where she hosted an event to debut her new makeup collaboration KKW Beauty X Winnie with supermodel Winnie Harlow. Her highly anticipated shapewear line, Skims, also dropped online September 10. In addition to her work commitments, Kim was spotted out and about in the Big Apple with her close girlfriend Lala Anthony and Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, and making appearances on The Tonight Show and The Today Show.