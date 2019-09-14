Interview
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Slams Haters Who Criticize Her & Justin Bieber’s Marriage In ‘Vogue Australia’

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
SplashNews
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Hailey turns heads in a sexy red slitted dress and black leather jacket as the pair return to their Mercedes-Benz Van at the valet. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share some sweet PDA before separating and leaving on their own way inNYC. The married couple stepped down from their NYC hotel together.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Hailey Baldwin defended her marriage to Justin Bieber when she spoke of critical followers who told her their love wouldn’t last in a new interview with ‘Vogue Australia’.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, doesn’t think haters should be judging her marriage to Justin Bieber, 25, and she wasn’t afraid to say it in a new interview with Vogue Australia. The blonde beauty graced the cover of the latest issue of the magazine and opened up about how harsh some critics were to her after she married her singer husband at a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018. “…Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she dished before admitting sometimes certain comments can play with her mind. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ”He’s never going to this’, ‘you’re never going to that’, ‘you’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’ But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

Hailey went on to explain that she’s getting better at dealing with the negative feedback and one of the things that’s helping is the fact that she disabled all social media comments except for the ones from people she follows.

The model also said that she and Justin split homes between Los Angeles and his home country of Canada. “We have a house there [in Canada]. In LA, it’s always kind of chaos, and every time we try to go somewhere it’s not easy,” she admitted. “In Canada, we have a really private place, a big property, and Justin’s from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable. We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it’s quiet and we just hang out. We spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there last year, because the winter is especially pretty. I cook a lot.”

Despite the good times she and Justin have had since being married, Hailey understands that marriage takes work and hard times are bound to happen. “I said that when we had first married. Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” she said. “Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

“Now it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm,” she concluded. “We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

Hailey and Justin, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, are reportedly holding a wedding celebration for family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30.