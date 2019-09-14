Hailey Baldwin Slams Haters Who Criticize Her & Justin Bieber’s Marriage In ‘Vogue Australia’

Hailey Baldwin defended her marriage to Justin Bieber when she spoke of critical followers who told her their love wouldn’t last in a new interview with ‘Vogue Australia’.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, doesn’t think haters should be judging her marriage to Justin Bieber, 25, and she wasn’t afraid to say it in a new interview with Vogue Australia. The blonde beauty graced the cover of the latest issue of the magazine and opened up about how harsh some critics were to her after she married her singer husband at a New York City courthouse in Sept. 2018. “…Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” she dished before admitting sometimes certain comments can play with her mind. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ”He’s never going to this’, ‘you’re never going to that’, ‘you’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’ But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

Hailey went on to explain that she’s getting better at dealing with the negative feedback and one of the things that’s helping is the fact that she disabled all social media comments except for the ones from people she follows.

The model also said that she and Justin split homes between Los Angeles and his home country of Canada. “We have a house there [in Canada]. In LA, it’s always kind of chaos, and every time we try to go somewhere it’s not easy,” she admitted. “In Canada, we have a really private place, a big property, and Justin’s from there so I feel like he feels more comfortable. We have a bunch of four-wheelers and it’s quiet and we just hang out. We spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there last year, because the winter is especially pretty. I cook a lot.”

Despite the good times she and Justin have had since being married, Hailey understands that marriage takes work and hard times are bound to happen. “I said that when we had first married. Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into,” she said. “Specifically, I said that when there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other’s direction and learn what was comfortable.”

“Now it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm,” she concluded. “We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

Hailey and Justin, who just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, are reportedly holding a wedding celebration for family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30.