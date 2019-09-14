Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on Sept. 13 to share a cute and affectionate mirror selfie in which she’s kissing her husband Justin Bieber’s kiss on the one-year anniversary of when they exchanged vows.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, showed her husband Justin Bieber, 25, a little public love on social media when she shared an adorable photo with fans on Sept. 13. The blonde beauty and the singer were celebrating the special day because it marked one year since they were officially married at a courthouse and Hailey’s mirror selfie proved they’re still in love. In the snapshot, which she shared to her Instagram Stories, the lovebirds can be seen standing in an elevator as Hailey holds up her phone and kisses a smiling Justin’s cheek. The model wore a white oversized sweatshirt as the “Love Yourself” crooner wore a white T-shirt with matching white bottoms and a green beanie.

Hailey’s latest pic is just one of many both she and Justin have shared throughout the year they’ve been married. They’re known for often expressing their love for each other through photos and heart-filled captions so it’s no surprise that they would be proud to show off their love on their big day.

Although they’re already legally married, Hailey and Justin, who became engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018, are reportedly planning a big wedding celebration for family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30. Save the Date cards have already gone out to their potential guests and we’re expecting it to be a unique PDA-filled lovefest that only Justin and Hailey could pull off! The details have been kept under wraps so there’s definitely high anticipation for the big day, but we’re sure it’s going to be a day to remember.

“1 año de ser tu esposa “ Hailey Bieber vía instagram stories pic.twitter.com/7PutsV8DqW — Hailey Bieber MX (@HaileyMxBaldwin) September 14, 2019

Hailey and Justin previousy dated before reconnecting in June 2018 and they’ve been inseparable ever since, proving the popular theory that sometimes breaking up is the best thing a couple can do to come back stronger than ever.