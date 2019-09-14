David Henrie Reveals He & Selena Gomez Talk About Rebooting ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’

David Henrie admitted that he and former ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star Selena Gomez already made up a reboot of the beloved Disney Channel series and discuss it regularly.

Wizards of Waverly Place fans may end up seeing stars David Henrie, 30, and Selena Gomez, 27, in a reboot of the popular Disney Channel series sooner than they think! David didn’t hesitate to admit that he and the brunette beauty already made up an entire reboot idea of the show, which originally ran from 2007 to 2012, together and talk it about all the time, in a new interview with ET Live. “Selena and I have a reboot,” he said in the video interview which aired on Sept. 14. “We sit and talk about it all the time. It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

Wizards of Waverly Place was the story of three wizard siblings, portrayed by David, Selena, and Jake T. Austin, whose parents own a sandwich shop in New York City. When going into details about what the reboot would be like, David explained that it would start off with the Russo family members being divided after the finale in 2012, which ended with Selena’s character, Alex, being chosen as the family wizard.

“What made the Russos special is that we were a family,” David explained. “So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later — start them off at the worst place ever so throughout the series you give them a nice beautiful arc of reuniting. So start them out divided, Alex is a fashionista off killing it in some other part of the realm, Justin’s like the principal who has a family now … Max has the sub shop but it’s run-down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”

In addition to the exciting reboot idea news, David admitted he and Selena still see each other often. “I’m seeing her next week, I see her often,” he said, before also revealing she’s even babysat for his five-month-old daughter Pia, whom he shares with wife, Maria Cahill. “100 percent, oh yeah, she got Pia a whole little sweater and a whole little thing and she’s got, Selena gave her all of her special clothes that she made, her line or whatever” he gushed. “It’s a great thing.”