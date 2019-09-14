Andy Cohen Hopes Both LVP & Bethenny Frankel Return To ‘Housewives’: The ‘Door Is Always Open’

Andy Cohen admitted he could see a future with Lisa Vanderpump and Bethenny Frankel on ‘Real Housewives’ despite their exits this season, and also spilled more details on what’s to come on the Bravo series.

Andy Cohen, 51, had a lot to say about the various Real Housewives series when he gave an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife, including his feelings on the shocking exits from two of the main cast members, Lisa Vanderpump, 58, from Beverly Hills, and Bethenny Frankel, 48, from New York City. When asked if he thinks Lisa and Bethenny will ever return to their Bravo shows, the Watch What Happens Live host didn’t hesitate to say he would like to see it happen and they are always welcome in the future. “Hope so. Door is always open,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us.

In July, Andy EXCLUSIVELY talked to us about Lisa’s departure from RHOBH shortly after it was announced and he seemed to feel the same as he does now. “I mean, look, NeNe [Leakes] left Atlanta for a bit. Bethenny left New York for a bit. You know, people come and go and hopefully…You know, they both came back,” he said.

In addition to Lisa and Bethenny, Andy touched upon his feelings about Caroline Manzo, 58, who left the New Jersey series in 2013, and her future with the Real Housewives franchise. “Did Caroline Manzo turn down coming as a friend? I think there was a story out there about that but I don’t know that that was true, but I would love Caroline to come back,” he admitted. “I mean, the problem is she’s really not in touch with any of the women in any level. So, but yeah, I mean, the door is always open.”

Lastly, Andy opened up about RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, 47, and her ongoing struggle with her 47-year-old husband Joe Giudice‘s possible deportation. When asked how she’s doing, he he still talks to her and it’s been a waiting game. “We texted the other day, but I haven’t spoken to her. I think she’s just waiting for a verdict,” he said. He also admitted that the headline-making story will be a big storyline on the upcoming season of RHONJ. “Oh yeah, absolutely. Yeah,” he answered when asked.

Andy’s comments definitely made us look forward to the next season of the various cities in the Real Housewives series! With departures, possible entrances, and struggles, it’s sure to be entertaining!