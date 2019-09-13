Sean Spicer: 5 Things To Know About Former White Press Secretary Competing On DWTS

From the White House, to the dance floor. Learn more about former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who’s competing on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 28.

Two years after leaving the White House behind, Sean Spicer has joined Dancing With The Stars season 28. The former White House press secretary and communications director, 47, is vying for that Mirror Ball trophy as he competes against NBA star Lamar Odom, Ally Brooke from Fifth Harmony, and many more celebrities. Here’s what you may have forgotten about President Donald Trump‘s former hype man since he left the public eye:

1. He was a member of the Trump administration from January to July 2017. Spicer was on board the Trump Train since the 2016 presidential campaign, and was named White House Press Secretary after the election. His time as press secretary was marked by fighting with reporters and aggressively defending the president against even simple questions. Spicer was also named the interim White House Communications Director in June 2017 after the departure of Michael Dubke. Spicer announced in July 2017 his intention to resign as press secretary immediately after Trump appointed Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Trump reportedly asked Spicer to stay, but he declined, saying he “vehemently disagreed” with Scaramucci’s hiring. He stayed onboard until August 2017, when his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took over as press secretary.

2. His time as press secretary was marred by major mishaps. He started off his career by repeating Trump’s claim that his inauguration was more well attended than either of former President Barack Obama‘s, even when that was disproven. Then, there was the Hitler-Assad controversy. While issuing a statement in a press conference on the Khan Shaykhun chemical attack in Syria, Spicer said that it WWII, “you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons.” Except… Hitler absolutely used chemical weapons. Spicer’s remark was made during Passover, to make things worse.

3. He was parodied on SNL by Melissa McCarthy. During a season filled with political impressions, Melissa’s take on the press secretary was the highlight of Saturday Night Live. The actress portrayed Spicer as a hothead constantly on the brink of exploding, who threw his podium at reporters and even drove it through the streets. The president wasn’t happy, but even Spicer admitted it was hilarious during his first post-resignation interview.

4. He wants to keep politics out of DWTS. Spicer recently said in an interview with US Weekly that he’s trying to separate his identity as a political figure from that of a contestant on DWTS, and he “doesn’t intend to” discuss politics with his pro partner. “Everyone from the cast to the crew to the pros have just been really kind and friendly,” he added. Spicer also said that he feels badly for Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, who faced backlash after defending his casting. “He was obviously doing the right and good thing and he has the best intentions. We need more people like him as opposed to fewer. It was a shame that people were so nasty to him,” Spicer said.

5. He’s embroiled in a bizarre feud with Dippin’ Dots. Spicer has waged a one-sided Twitter feud with the flash-frozen ice cream treat for the past decade, and it’s unclear why. Was the machine all out of rainbow packets the last time he went to Six Flags? Did he get a brutal case of brain freeze that he can’t forgive? Whatever the reason, Spicer hates Dippin’ Dots, and he’s said it multiple times on Twitter, dating back to April 2010. That’s when he tweeted, “Dippin Dots is NOT the ice cream of the future,” a mantra he would repeat for years to come.