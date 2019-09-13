Lamar Odom: 5 Things About Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Who’s On Season 28 Of ‘DWTS’

His basketball career may be over, but Lamar Odom has found a way to stay active — by competing on the 28th season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this fall!

Lamar Odom has made headlines for a number of reasons over the years, but this fall, it will be for his time as a contestant on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. He is competing against 11 other celebrities in hopes of winning the legendary Mirrorball trophy! Because basketball players are generally so tall, they often have trouble with coordination on the show, and we’ll have to see how Lamar performs when the show premieres on Sept. 16. For now, get to know him better as we prepare to watch him dance:

1. He nearly died in 2015. The fact that Lamar is even still standing and able to compete on Dancing With the Stars is nothing short of a miracle. In October 2015, he was found unconscious at a brothel in Las Vegas. It was eventually revealed that he suffered several heart attacks, as well as kidney failure, after using cocaine. He was comatose and on life support, with loved ones fearing he might not make it. Somehow, Lamar miraculously recovered, but he had to re-learn how to walk and talk. He’s admitted himself that he “cheated death” and knows how lucky he is to be alive.

2. He was married to Khloe Kardashian. Lamar is perhaps best known for his high profile relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The two got engaged after being together for just a couple of weeks, and they were married after less than one month of knowing each other in Sept. 2009. The pair’s relationship played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as a spin-off show, Khloe & Lamar. Throughout most of 2013, there was major speculation that Khloe and Lamar were headed for a split, and she finally filed for divorce in Dec. of that year. Khloe decided to withdraw the divorce papers after Lamar’s overdose so she could assist him in making medical decisions. She re-filed in May 2016, and the split was finalized in Dec. 2016. Lamar has been open about the mistakes he made in his relationship with Khloe — including infidelity and drug use — and has made it clear on many occasions that he would take her back if she let him.

3. He has two children. Before Khloe, Lamar was in a long-term relationship with Liza Morales. Their daughter, Destiny, was born in 1998 and their son, Lamar Jr., was born in 2002. They also had another son, Jayden, who died of sudden infant death syndrome when he was just six-months old in 2006.

4. He was in the NBA. After playing basketball for the University of Rhode Island during his freshman year of college at University of Rhode Island, Lamar was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1999. In 2003, he was traded to the Miami Heat, where he played for one season before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004. Lamar played for the Lakers from 2004-2011, and won two championships with the team (2009 and 2010). He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, but parted ways with the team in 2012. He was traded to the Clippers, but became a free agent after the 2012-2013 season. He did not get a contract, but in 2014, he signed with the New York Knicks. The team waived him just months later.

5. He wrote a book. In 2019, Lamar released his book Darkness to Light: A Memoir. The autobiography told the story of his childhood, relationship with Khloe, drug overdose and more.