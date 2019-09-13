Ally Brooke: 5 Things To Know About The Fifth Harmony Singer Vying For The ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball

Following in her former bandmate, Normani’s, footsteps, Ally Brooke will be competing on the upcoming season of ‘DWTS’ and vying for that coveted mirrorball trophy!

Ally Brooke is one of 12 stars competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, and she has a lot to prove! Ally has said that she decided to take part in the show because of critical comments about her dancing while she was in Fifth Harmony. Of course, this show will require her to learn MANY different styles of dance aside from the ones she used in the group! It’s going to be quite a journey, but Ally is ready to take it head-on. Here’s more to know about the 26-year-old singer:

1. She got her start on ‘The X-Factor’. Ally auditioned for season two of The X-Factor as a solo artist in 2012. She was eliminated early on in the competition, but was brought back to form a girl group with fellow eliminated contestants, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani and Dinah Jane. Under Simon Cowell’s mentorship, the ladies formed Fifth Harmony and thrived during the competition. They wound up coming in third place and quickly shot to superstardom afterward.

2. She began working as a solo artist in 2017. Ally started working on solo music in 2017 and was featured on some other artists’ songs. In May 2018, Fifth Harmony announced that they would be going on an ‘indefinite hiatus,’ and Ally signed a solo record deal. She released her debut single, “Low Key,” with features Tyga, in 2019.

3. She was home-schooled. Ally attended elementary school in San Antonio, Texas, but she was home-schooled throughout high school.

4. She was born premature. Ally was just one pound, 14 ounces when she was born six weeks early. Because of this, she has worked with March of Dimes to help other families who have had premature babies and newborns in the NICU.

5. She is passionate about her faith. Ally is a devout Christian and is very open about her dedication to Christianity.