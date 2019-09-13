Friday The 13th: 5 Things To Know About The Day & Why It’s Considered ‘Unlucky’

When the 13th of the month falls on a Friday, it’s considered to be an ‘unlucky’ day — and the origin of why dates back QUITE some time!

It’s September 13, 2019, and this year, the date falls on a Friday, which means it’s Friday the 13th! Friday the 13th has been largely regarded as an “unlucky” day, and people who are REALLY superstitious definitely go into it with some fear. The exact origin of when this superstition began isn’t completely clear, but it’s something that’s been believed for hundreds of years now. Here’s more to know about Friday the 13th:

1. Why is it considered unlucky? There is no actual evidence of the Friday and 13 being unlucky. However, one theory about Friday the 13th is that it originated from the story of Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion, where 13 were present the night before his death. A second theory dates back to 1307, when Philip IV of France arrested hundreds of people on Friday, October 13 of that year.

2. It’s even more unlucky when it falls on a full moon, according to superstition. It’s very rare for a full moon to occur on Friday the 13th, but when it does, it’s a collision of wild superstitions! Many believe that full moons cause people to act ‘crazy’ and out of character, so when the full moon occurs on Friday the 13th, it’s believed to heighten that even further. Of course, this is all strictly based in superstition.

3. It’s also known as paraskevidekatriaphobia. This name comes from the irrational fear of the number 13, which is called triskaidekaphobia. Fear of the number 13 has dated back hundreds of years.

4. Many people avoid certain activities on Friday the 13th. People who are extremely superstitious avoid things like travel, getting married and more on Friday the 13th, for fear that bad luck will strike them due to the daunting date.

5. How often does Friday the 13th occur? Every year has at least one Friday the 13th, but it can actually happen up to a total of THREE times in a year!