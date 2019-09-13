‘Watchmen’ is one of the most highly-anticipated series of 2019. A new trailer was released on Sept. 13 and Regina King’s character takes center stage.

“People who wear masks are driven by trauma,” FBI Agent Laurie Blake, played by Jean Smart, says in the new Watchmen trailer. “They’re obsessed with justice because of some injustice they suffered. Ergo, the mask. It hides the pain.” Oscar-winner Regina King’s Angela Abar quickly claps back, “I wear the mask to protect myself.” Angela is a masked police detective who takes matters into her own hands.

The new trailer dives deep into Seventh Cavalry, a group of domestic terrorists who wear Rorschach-esque masks. Angela gets one of them in her trunk and has him interrogated by Detective Looking Glass, played by Tim Blake Nelson. One character tells Angela, “There’s a vast and insidious conspiracy. If I told you about it, your head would explode.” There are so many questions surrounding this show and the new trailer is only giving us a morsel of information, which only makes us want to watch more.

Watchmen is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the

same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The show is executive produced by Lost and The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof.

The series also stars Jeremy Irons as the aging and imperious Lord of a British Manor; Don Johnson as Judd Crawford, Tulsa Chief of Police; Louis Gossett Jr as Will Reeves; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar; Tom Mison as Mr. Phillips; Frances Fisher as Jane Crawford and Sara Vickers as Ms. Crookshanks. Additional cast includes Hong Chau as Lady Trieu, the mysterious trillionaire, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. Watchmen premieres Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on HBO.