Sheryl Crow Apologizes To Taylor Swift After She’s Accused Of ‘Downplaying’ Fight For Master Tracks

Sheryl Crow reassured upset fans that she only has respect and love for Taylor Swift after the Grammy winner was accused of ‘downplaying’ her master tracks drama in an interview.

Sheryl Crow is setting the record straight after Taylor Swift‘s fans accused her of making light of the “Lover” singer’s fight to regain her master tracks. The controversy erupted when Sheryl, 57, was asked about Taylor’s struggle on the September 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “Well, I’m going be honest with you, I live with my head a big hole and I stay out of that world,” the Grammy-winning “My Favorite Mistake” singer told host Andy Cohen. “But I will say one thing about masters. I signed with a record label 30 years ago and within five years it became owned by Interscope and then Interscope got bought by Universal and so these things… that’s just the way the business goes. It’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like, 9000, times. So I don’t know what the big stink was. I’m kind of out of the loop so I don’t really know.”

For those who are also out of the loop, Taylor penned a passionate Tumblr post in June about her horror of discovering that Scooter Braun, whom she’s accused of “bullying,” bought Big Machine Label Group, where she was signed until 2018. And with that, Scooter now owns the master tracks from her first six albums, and Taylor wants them back. Sheryl hopped on Twitter the next day to clarify her remarks on WHHL, assuring Swifties that she wasn’t trying to mock Taylor. “To those who thought I was downplaying @ taylorswift13’s masters changing hands, I chose the wrong word. I should have said I don’t know what the situation is instead of the word stink which sounds extremely negative. I have total respect for Taylor & always wish the best for her,” Sheryl tweeted.

“To be honest,” she said in an accompanying video, “I don’t generally weigh in about other celebrities because I don’t keep up with celebrity news. So when I said I didn’t know what the stink was about, I meant I didn’t know what the situation was about. I totally support Taylor. I think she does great humanitarian work, she’s outspoken politically and she’s an awesome songwriter.”

To those who thought I was downplaying @taylorswift13’s masters changing hands, I chose the wrong word. I should have said I don’t know what the situation is instead of the word stink which sounds extremely negative. I have total respect for Taylor & always wish the best for her. pic.twitter.com/2uJ6ow7qDC — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 12, 2019

“So all of the stuff about the masters, I don’t know what her situation was,” Sheryl continued. “I know my masters have changed hands quite a few times, but I wouldn’t weigh in on what her situation is, because I really didn’t know. So for all of you guys out there that think that stink was a negative word, it was totally wrong word choice. So, moving on…”