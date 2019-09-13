Sharon Osbourne Talks Facelift & Reveals Why Many Women Don’t Look As Good As Her When They Get One

After revealing her new face on the season premiere of ‘The Talk’ earlier this week, Sharon Osbourne opened up about the procedure in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Sharon Osbourne, 66, is not shy about the plastic surgery procedures she’s had done, and that includes her newest facelift, which she debuted on The Talk on Sept. 9. Sharon sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her talk show three days later, and he praised her for how amazing she looked. However, he also pointed out that that’s not always the case when people have this procedure done, and Sharon opened up about why she thinks there’s so many facelift fails out there.

“It’s so popular for men and women to get facelifts, that there’s very few really good surgeons,” Sharon explained. “There’s so many people wanting to have it done, that odds are, you’re going to get a dud! I think, too that a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn’t work.” Jimmy also jokingly asked Sharon if she just doesn’t even need anesthesia anymore because she’s had so much work done, and she admitted there was one procedure where her doctor opted not to give her an anesthetic. “Only one, [though],” she laughed.

Sharon had her facelift almost six weeks ago. “Everything was lifted up so it looks more refreshed and more tight,” she explained on The Talk. However, she admitted that she still feels a bit of pain, but is clearly content with the new look!

Back in 2016, Sharon opened up about having her third facelift, so it appears this is the fourth time she’s undergone surgery to get a new look. This time, her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, was by her side when she woke up in the hospital, and she told Jimmy Kimmel a hilarious story about what happened when she first woke up. Check it out in the video above!