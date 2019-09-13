Gallery
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Their Sweetest Photos Together In Honor Of Their 1st Anniversary

hailey baldwin justin bieber
SplashNews
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Hailey turns heads in a sexy red slitted dress and black leather jacket as the pair return to their Mercedes-Benz Van at the valet. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber share some sweet PDA before separating and leaving on their own way inNYC. The married couple stepped down from their NYC hotel together.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 9 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Newport Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber and wifey Hailey Baldwin share a very intimate moment while out at Newport Beach Friday afternoon. After taking a stroll through the beach, the couple take a few minutes to unwind on the grass. Justin appears downcast as he lowers his head and has Hailey sit on his lap and comfort him with gentle strokes through his hair. Shot on 03/15/19. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding anniversary is today, Sept. 13, so we’re celebrating by looking back at some of their cutest moments together ever.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating one year of marriage! The couple tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018, making today their first anniversary. We’ve decided to honor these two lovebirds by taking a look back at some of their sweetest moments together!

These two reunited in June 2018 after dating on and off in 2015 and 2016. This time, they got serious fairly quickly as Justin, 25, proposed only a month later. He and Hailey, 22, waited a minute before tying the knot in September. While they didn’t have a traditional wedding ceremony at the time, there is rumored to be one happening this month.

The pair have certainly learned a lot in their first year of marriage. Hailey admitted to Vogue that she and the “Sorry” hitmaker have to work at their relationship like every other married couple. “We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard,” she said in the magazine’s March 2019 issue. “It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

justin bieber hailey baldwin
SplashNews

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway – about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes,” she continued, adding, “That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.” Head up to the gallery above to see more of the couple’s cutest pics together. Happy anniversary, Justin and Hailey!