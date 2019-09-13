Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Their Sweetest Photos Together In Honor Of Their 1st Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding anniversary is today, Sept. 13, so we’re celebrating by looking back at some of their cutest moments together ever.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are celebrating one year of marriage! The couple tied the knot on Sept. 13, 2018, making today their first anniversary. We’ve decided to honor these two lovebirds by taking a look back at some of their sweetest moments together!

These two reunited in June 2018 after dating on and off in 2015 and 2016. This time, they got serious fairly quickly as Justin, 25, proposed only a month later. He and Hailey, 22, waited a minute before tying the knot in September. While they didn’t have a traditional wedding ceremony at the time, there is rumored to be one happening this month.

The pair have certainly learned a lot in their first year of marriage. Hailey admitted to Vogue that she and the “Sorry” hitmaker have to work at their relationship like every other married couple. “We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard,” she said in the magazine’s March 2019 issue. “It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway – about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes,” she continued, adding, “That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.” Head up to the gallery above to see more of the couple’s cutest pics together. Happy anniversary, Justin and Hailey!