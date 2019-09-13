Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Abs In Tight Sports Bra After Kylie Jenner Poses For ‘Playboy’

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Jordyn Woods showed off her killer curves and super-toned abs in a new series of Instagram photos on Sept. 12.

Jordyn Woods, 21, is making jaws drop to the floor, one Instagram photo at a time! The model wowed her fans when she posted two new pics of herself to her Instagram account in a tight white sports bra and grey sweatpants. “Organizing my closet today but @hairassasin came to slay so this is the best we’re getting 💁🏽‍♀️,” she captioned the photo. The pics revealed Jordyn’s super-toned tummy, and although Kylie’s former BFF was dressed casually, she absolutely slayed the hair and makeup game! Jordyn showed off her gorgeous, long black hair and kept her makeup natural with nude lips, minimal eye makeup, and lightly filled-in brows.

Fans raced over to the comments to praise Jordyn for her rockin’ bod and beautiful look. “Girl this hair screaming hot girl fall,” one Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “I can always say you look amazing. As long as you are happy that all that matters 😍😍😍💗,” while one fan gushed, “I’m throwing a wedding ring at my phone but nothing is happening 💍💍💍.”

Jordyn also posted a video of herself in the same getup a few hours later at sunset, adding a comfy flannel and light-up sneakers to complete her outfit. It’s safe to say that Jordyn certainly isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her curves! In August, she stunned in a skimpy, hot pink one-piece thong swimsuit and regularly posts pics of herself in body-hugging outfits.

The Kardashians severed ties with the model earlier this year after rumors that she and Tristan Thompson hooked up at a party began making the rounds. The drama played out on the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Jordyn appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to tell her side of the story on March 1.