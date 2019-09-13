Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

This was the most insanely jam-packed week to-date! Between NYFW & TIFF, all of the celebrities stepped out looking gorgeous in their outfits & we rounded up the top ten best dressed.

There were so many fabulous events around the world this week that our favorite celebrities attended and we rounded up the best dressed. We have to start with Jennifer Lopez, 50, who has been on an absolute roll promoting her new film, Hustlers. JLo attended a screening event for her highly anticipated new film at TIFF on September 7, when she dazzled in a bright red Elie Saab Fall 2019 sequin embellished dress. The sparkly number featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the waist was cinched in at the side, highlighting her figure. She accessorized her look with a pair of Casadei Blade Pumps, and a Jimmy Choo Ellipse Clutch. Aside from this look, a close runner-up was her look at the premiere on Sept. 7, when she wore a bright yellow ruffled gown by Yasmine Yeya of Maison Yeya, which featured a plunging V-neckline, while the skirt of the dress was made up of sheer chiffon material, with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her toned legs. She accessorized the gold look with a crystal bedazzled Judith Leiber money clutch, gold metallic Femme sandals, and jewels by Amwaj and Yvan Tufenkjian.

Rihanna, 31, was the absolute queen of New York Fashion Week, and the singer arrived at her Savage X Fenty fashion show on Sept. 10 rocking a sparkly turquoise Alexandre Vauthier asymmetrical turtleneck dress, which was Look 25 from the Fall 2019 Couture collection. The light blue dress was completely covered in crystals and was one-sleeved, while the bodice was cinched on the side, highlighting her tiny waist. The skirt of the dress was wrapped with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her amazingly toned legs, and in true RiRi style, she topped her look off with tons of accessories including massive Noudar diamond hoop earrings, bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses, tons of diamond rings, and stunning blue floral lace-up heels.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, looked unbelievably sexy at the premiere of Uncut Gems at TIFF on Sept. 9, when she rocked a slinky black spaghetti strap Christopher Esber Resort 2020 dress with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the entire bodice of the dress was cutout. Across her toned stomach, were a bunch of cutouts, while straps were crisscrossed against her abs. The entire backside of the frock was cutout as well, as she styled the look with strappy Steve Madden Vada Sandals in Black Snake.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Kendall Jenner, 23, who rocked a ton of different ensembles, but her black satin blazer dress from the DKNY 30th Birthday Party in NYC on Sept. 9, was amazing. She rocked the black satin blazer which had a completely sheer neckline and a super short hem, highlighting her lean figure. The supermodel topped her look off with a pair of black leather knee-high boots and a DKNY Ebony Mesh Camera Bag.

There were so many other fabulous celeb looks this week, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!