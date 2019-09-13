Hailey Baldwin’s got legs for days! The blonde bombshell flaunted her toned gams while out and about for a doctor’s appointment in Los Angeles.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is showing off what her mama gave her! The leggy supermodel wore a pair of teeny, tiny, tie-dye shorts while heading to a doctor’s appointment in LA on Sept. 13. Hailey kept it casual while out and about, sporting a black and white, oversized Nike windbreaker and white Nike shoes, along with blue and white athletic shorts that showed off her bangin’ bod. She also donned a black fanny pack on her waist, because if anyone can pull off a fanny pack and make it look stylish, it’s Hailey!

The Drop the Mic host topped off her casual look with a pair of jet black sunglasses. Hailey kept her makeup to a minimum, and wore her shoulder-length, light blonde hair straight, tucking it behind one ear to reveal multiple, small, gold hoop earrings.

Hailey is not shy about putting her incredible body on display. On Sept. 10, she was spotted in short, zebra print shorts and a hot pink sports bra while reuniting with hubby Justin Bieber, 25. Days earlier, on Sept. 8, Hailey also showed off her super-toned abs in a cobalt blue, long sleeve crop top and printed high-waisted flare pants while in New York for New York Fashion Week.

Sept. 13 is a special day for Hailey and husband Justin Bieber, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary! Just last year, the pair shocked fans around the globe after it was revealed that they were married in a courthouse ceremony in New York. Rumors of an upcoming Sept. 30 wedding have been running rampant for quite some time now, though.

“Justin loves Hailey with all his heart and he wants to prove to her that they are an unbreakable couple,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He wants to provide for her like none other and show her that their bond is the greatest thing that they have. So you can imagine that later this month when they get married again in front of God and friends and family, some things have weighed on him, and he’s been nervous because he wants it to be perfect and everything Hailey wants it to be. He wants to make that moment where he is his best self. There is excitement that surrounds that but it’s a nervous excitement because this will make it real and forever in his mind so he wants everything to go 100% right.”