Christie Brinkley claims she doesn’t know how to dance despite being a season 28 contestant on ‘DWTS.’ But she sure has the legs for it in super tiny bike shorts she wore to rehearsals.

This is insane. Christie Brinkley is 65-years-old and her legs are absolutely flawless. She showed them off on Sept, 13 while heading into rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars where she’s one of 12 celebs competing for the season 28 Mirrorball trophy. She wore bike shorts that grazed her upper thigh, showing that she’s still got her swimsuit model legs all these decades later. Seriously, there’s no sagging around the knees, no cellulite. This woman has the best genetics in the world.

We still don’t know who Christie’s pro partner is even though the premiere is just days away on Monday, Sept. 16. We spoke EXCLUSIVELY to the blonde stunner, who hopes to inspire women with her decision to get up and dance! “I hope that the women that follow me, if they’ve been afraid of trying some challenge of their own, or afraid of looking silly or failing, that’s not what matters” she explained.

“Looking silly is great, if you make somebody smile. Failing is just another way of getting to learn something new and you’re usually at your most original when you’re failing,” she gushed at the DWTS cast reveal carpet at Planet Hollywood in NYC. “There’s things to be gained from everything. I think it’s just going out and giving it a go, and that’s what I’m doing,” she continued.

While Christie’s had a little bit of dance experience starring as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago, she told us “I’m just a clean slate for my person to teach, and I’m ready to try to soak it in and give it my all. I just hope my feet will hang in there with me!”