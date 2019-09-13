Watch
Britney Spears Models Her Red & Black Bikini On Vacation In Hawaii — Watch

Britney Spears showed off her rockin’ bod in a teeny, tiny, red and black bikini while on vacation in Maui on Sept. 12.

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears, 37, flaunted her sexy curves in a new Instagram video on Sept. 12 while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii. The video shows the “Baby One More Time” singer strutting down a hallway wearing nothing but a red bikini top, tiny black bikini bottoms, and a white, wide brimmed hat — the perfect outfit for a tropical vacation! Britney’s dark new ‘do was also on full display, cascading over her shoulder and down her back as she walked the makeshift catwalk in her beach-ready getup.

In the same video, the mother-of-two also stuns in a body-baring, plunging black mini dress that clings to her curves in all the right places. “So much fun in Maui …. had to put my heels on with my bathing suit 👙 !!!” she captioned the video, which was set to Madonna’s “Human Nature.” Celebs and fans alike couldn’t stop gushing about the “Toxic” singer’s bangin’ bod. “QUEEN OF HAWAII,” one social media user commented, while Courtney Stodden came out of the woodwork with a simple, “Queen.” 

There’s no denying that Britney looks amazing in the video! The pop singer also posted a series of photos of herself enjoying some rest and relaxation by the pool in a bright yellow string bikini on Sept. 13. The post includes a video shot from a balcony, which shows off a stunning view of palm trees gently swaying in the wind, as well as the beautiful crystal-clear blue waters of Maui. 

Britney has clearly been working hard on her fitness and judging from her Instagram videos, she takes her training very seriously! On Sept. 5, she posted a video of one of her intense workout routines, captioning the post, “On a much needed vacay by myself !!!! I was so excited I found a great gym ……there were private mini rooms in the gym so you could box and lift … it was great day !!!!!”