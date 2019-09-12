The SItuation Shows Off Bulging Arm Muscles As He Reunites With Wife Lauren & Their Dog After Prison

Mike Sorrentino is fresh out of jail and enjoying some family time! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star served 8 months in a New York prison facility for tax evasion.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37, is getting back to his regular life! The Jersey Shore shared a sweet family photo of himself, his wife Lauren, 34, and their adorable golden retriever, Moses. In the snap, the couple each have a hand on their pup as Mike also embraces Lauren. “Living my best life with my beautiful wife @lauren_sorrentino 🐾 @themoseyworld,” he captioned the image, which has over 200K likes. Mike looks incredibly fit in the photo, as he shows off his muscular arms, suggesting he was working on his fitness while in jail. Lauren and Mike are both casually dressed, as she sported a denim jacket and olive green sweats, and he rocked a gray t-shirt and black pants. The celebratory pic appears to have been taken at the couple’s New York area home.

The post marks The Situation’s first personal photo in months as he was released from prison on the morning of Thursday, September 12. The reality star began serving an eight month sentence on January 15 at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York for tax evasion, which is followed by two years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and 500 hours of community service. Mike’s brother Marc, was also charged and sentenced to two years in prison. The brothers were accused of falsifying tax returns that were not representative of their nine million dollar incomes.

Mike and Lauren — who were college sweethearts — tied the knot on November 1, 2018, shortly after he was sentenced. The couple dated when they were younger, then got back together in 2012. Lauren has actively been waiting for her man to come home, sharing sexy photos on Instagram and also planning a huge welcome home bash. “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Mike shared in a statement to HollywoodLife. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the family photo, writing “LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH! so happy for you both! congratulations on returning home! sending love all 3 of your ways! ❤️❤️❤️.” Another shared “This makes me so happy to see ❤️❤️” while the official Jersey Shore Instagram account commented, “The comeback is always greater than the setback 🙌.”