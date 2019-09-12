Gallery
Rihanna: Prepare For The Diamond Ball With The Singer’s Sexiest Looks Of All-Time 

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball returns today, Sept. 12, but before our eyes are blessed with whatever killer look RiRi decides to wear to the event, we’re taking a look back at some of her hottest outfits ever.

With the end of New York Fashion Week comes Rihanna‘s fifth annual Diamond Ball. The gala will be held tonight, Sept. 12, will be hosted by Seth Meyers, and will have entertainment provided by Pharrell and DJ Khaled. The Diamond Ball benefits Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds education and emergency response programs globally. It’s obviously going to be quite a night, but before the fashionable guests arrive, we thought we’d prepare for the event by looking back at some of the Fenty Beauty founder’s best looks ever. After all, she’ll definitely show up tonight wearing something KILLER.

Rihanna’s already served looks this fashion week. On Sept. 10, the “We Found Love” hitmaker held her Savage X Fenty fashion show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. The event was filmed and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 20. Before the show, Rihanna walked the red carpet in a sequined turquoise dress by Alexandre Vauthier. She finished off the shimmery ensemble with matching sunglasses, large hoop earrings and strappy heels.

We can’t wait to see what epic ensemble RiRi decides to wear to her Diamond Ball tonight. Before we are gifted the opportunity of feasting our eyes on her gala look, head up to the gallery above to see all the amazing outfits she’s ever worn.