Just two days after her Savage X Fenty fashion show, Rihanna is back at it again with this gorgeous red carpet look by Givenchy at her 5th annual Diamond Ball in NYC on Sept. 12.

Rihanna, 31, can do it all. The singer turned designer looked absolutely flawless when she arrived at her 5th annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on September 12. This year’s event was hosted by Seth Meyers, while there were performances by DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams. Plus, this year, the Diamond Ball honored American civil rights activist, Shaun King, and Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, who were also in attendance. RiRi has been absolutely slaying her looks this New York Fashion Week and they just keep getting better and better. For the black-tie occasion, Rihanna went full-blown glam with this velvet look and we are obsessed.

Riri went full old Hollywood glamor in a sumptuous black velvet gown with an exaggerated mermaid bottom by design house Givenchy. The skintight number featured a turtleneck and long sleeves, while the bottom was made out of a white taffeta material. She paired the stunning dress with a pair of white pointy shoes that laced up her ankles. The beauty queen’s makeup was on point, as always, with a smoky metallic eye, black liner and a bold red lip and nail. Her dark hair was pulled up into a pretty updo, with her front layers framing her face. She accessorized with pearl earrings and a large pearl cocktail ring.

Rihanna’s 2019 look was a lot different from her Alexis Mabille ensemble from last year, which featured a skintight, sheer white lace turtleneck jumpsuit with a massive satin bow covering the bodice. The bow flowed into a gorgeous cape, which cascade in the back of her one-piece, and on the sides. Just when we thought that was our favorite look from the star, she outdid herself this year.

Not only did Rihanna slay the red carpet at Diamond Ball, just two days ago on September 10, she debuted her new fall 2019 Savage X Fenty collection at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. She arrived on the carpet at her show rocking a skintight, sparkly turquoise Alexandre Vauthier asymmetrical turtleneck dress, which was Look 25 from the Fall 2019 Couture collection. The gorgeous one-sleeved midi dress was completely covered in crystals, while the bodice was cinched on the side, highlighting her tiny waist. The skirt of the dress was wrapped with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her toned legs, and in true Rihanna style, she topped her look off with tons of accessories including massive Noudar diamond hoop earrings, bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses, tons of diamond rings, and stunning blue floral lace-up heels.

We absolutely loved Rihanna’s ensemble at the 2019 Diamond Ball and you can click through the gallery above to see even more gorgeous red carpet outfits from the event!