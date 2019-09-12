‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams is giving a new hairdo a try. She’s rocking bangs now and fans are loving it.

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta are all about changing up their hair through wigs and extensions. Porsha Williams has decided to give bangs a go and let fans in on her new ‘do in a series of Instagram pics on Sept. 12. The hair sweeps down over her forehead and brushes against her long eyelashes. She debuted the look while wearing a black bodysuit with giant white handprints that appeared to be painted across the outfit.

The 38-year-old mother of one’s new look also includes long straight locks that went down to her hips. She showed off the new hairdo in several wider shots, then close-ups of her bangs and glam makeup job that included a frosty pink glossy lip and perfectly contoured rosy cheeks.

Fans totally wanted Porsha’s new ‘do. One commented “Can you take that wig off your head and mail it to me, please and thanks😂❤️❤️.” “Its weave…she wears it beautifully🌷” another added. “I’m loving the bangs 😩😍” one user wrote while another named Mya added, “I’m just loving this hair💕💕💕.” So if compliments were what Porsha was going for, she got them in spades.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Porsha is thrilled that things are well again with her fiance Dennis McKinley, the father of her adorable five-month-old daughter PJ. “Porsha and Dennis are happier than ever and fully back together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve had multiple conversations about their future and things are better than ever between the two of them. They’ve moved back in together and appear to be on the same page about everything. Porsha is really happy with the changes Dennis has made in the relationship, and things are so good, and they’re jumping back into wedding planning mode.”