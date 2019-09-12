Is it 2006 all over again? Paris Hilton headed out to a NYFW event without underwear and ended up with a serious wardrobe malfunction in her high-slit gown.

You’d think that after Paris Hilton‘s panty free wardrobe malfunctions in the mid-aughts taught the heiress that underwear is your friend when cameras are around. But the 38-year-old proved that old habits die hard when she wore a slinky metallic cut-out gown to former BFF Kim Kardashian‘s new makeup launch party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12. Her shiny silver gown had a left high thigh slit practically up to her hip and when she literally put the wrong foot forward — her right — the dress opened up to show she was going commando.

If it wasn’t for her wardrobe malfunction, everything else was perfect as the gown had sexy side cut-outs and looked painted onto her figure. Paris wore her hair up in a high ponytail and rocked diamond hoop earrings and white pumps on her feet. She was photographed heading into Kim’s KKWxWinnie event, which is her new cosmetics collaboration with model Winnie Harlow, 25. It launches on Sept. 13 and the line includes “an array of warm tones including a metallic red brown and rich burgundy” according to the company’s social media.

Kim fortunately got it right without any wardrobe malfunctions despite wearing a tiny silver mini-skirt with a low cut black blouse. She recently opened up about her former close friendship with Paris in a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim admitted that without Paris, she wouldn’t have the career she does today.

Kim was complaining about how tired she was and that she was going to have to pull an all-nighter as she was filming a cameo for Paris’ new music video. But she was happy to help out her former best bud because, “I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that,” Kim revealed. The beauty mogul was Paris’ former closet organizer and BFF in the mid-aughts when Paris was at the height of her popularity. It got her invites to host parties and events, especially in Las Vegas, and her popularity helped get KUWTK on the air in 2007.