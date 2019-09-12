Breaking News
White House Claps Back After Melania’s Accused Of Wearing Coat With Plane Flying Into Tower On 9/11

Melania Trump
REX/Shutterstock
Melania Trump Meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government in Brussels, Waterloo, Belgium - 11 Jul 2018 US First Lady Melania Trump looks on during a visit of the spouses of NATO leaders in the Walloon Brabant region, in Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, south of Brussels, Belgium, 11 July 2018. NATO member countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on 11 and 12 July 2018 for a two days meeting.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) hugs US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) as US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-R) looks on as they attend the family photo during the G7 summit at Casino in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. The G7 Summit runs from 24 to 26 August in Biarritz. G7 Summit Biarritz in France, Bayonne - 25 Aug 2019
First lady Melania Trump hosts a meeting of the Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs, Washington DC, USA - 18 Mar 2019 The group was originally established under former United States President George W. Bush and is part of an effort to align the First Lady's "Be Best" initiative with the working group.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the military at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Trump Iraq - 26 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
A peculiar outfit Melania Trump is wearing in an image honoring the victims of 9/11 has Twitter freaking out. Is that a tower and a plane on the back?

Man, the First Lady really needs someone new to pick out her jackets. A year after the infamous “I Don’t Really Care” jacket appeared, Melania Trump came under fire again for a peculiar jacket she wore in a photo during a photo session to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Baffled Twitter users pointed out that the back of Melania’s jacket, shown in an image posted by both herself and her husband, President Donald Trump, featured a button flap that looked eerily like a tower with something flying into it. Considering the date, it was an incredibly unfortunate choice of clothing, even if it wasn’t a deliberate choice.

This was, of course, just stitching on the flap of a nice coat, and a large button holding it in place. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave USA Today a simple statement when reached for comment about the jacket controversy: “it’s ridiculous.” You can see photos of Melania’s coat HERE and HERE. “I’m sure I’m not the first one to spot this but who in the world thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear this coat in the 9/11 photo. It legit looks like an object is flying into a tower or the Washington Monument,” one Twitter user wrote, including a close-up shot of the back of the First Lady’s coat. You have to admit — it’s not a great look.

“Melania wears a coat in their 911 post that literally looks like a plane flew into a tower. Did they fire all the stylists too or is Melania just the biggest troll ever??” another Twitter user mused. Others recognized that the coat obviously wasn’t decorated with the image purposely, but argued that it didn’t matter. “It’s bad/cheap fashion at a minimum. Why use white thread on a black coat vent? If it’s anything, it looks more like a North Korean missile hitting the Washington Monument. In any event Ms. High Fashion Model wore a bone headed coat– shoulda used Donald’s sharpie on the thread! It’s astonishing to me that nobody would have caught that. If they can ‘shop out Donny’s girth, they could’ve shopped that out too. Whoever put this together SAW that, and left it.”