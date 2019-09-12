White House Claps Back After Melania’s Accused Of Wearing Coat With Plane Flying Into Tower On 9/11

A peculiar outfit Melania Trump is wearing in an image honoring the victims of 9/11 has Twitter freaking out. Is that a tower and a plane on the back?

Man, the First Lady really needs someone new to pick out her jackets. A year after the infamous “I Don’t Really Care” jacket appeared, Melania Trump came under fire again for a peculiar jacket she wore in a photo during a photo session to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11. Baffled Twitter users pointed out that the back of Melania’s jacket, shown in an image posted by both herself and her husband, President Donald Trump, featured a button flap that looked eerily like a tower with something flying into it. Considering the date, it was an incredibly unfortunate choice of clothing, even if it wasn’t a deliberate choice.

This was, of course, just stitching on the flap of a nice coat, and a large button holding it in place. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham gave USA Today a simple statement when reached for comment about the jacket controversy: “it’s ridiculous.” You can see photos of Melania’s coat HERE and HERE. “I’m sure I’m not the first one to spot this but who in the world thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear this coat in the 9/11 photo. It legit looks like an object is flying into a tower or the Washington Monument,” one Twitter user wrote, including a close-up shot of the back of the First Lady’s coat. You have to admit — it’s not a great look.

“Melania wears a coat in their 911 post that literally looks like a plane flew into a tower. Did they fire all the stylists too or is Melania just the biggest troll ever??” another Twitter user mused. Others recognized that the coat obviously wasn’t decorated with the image purposely, but argued that it didn’t matter. “It’s bad/cheap fashion at a minimum. Why use white thread on a black coat vent? If it’s anything, it looks more like a North Korean missile hitting the Washington Monument. In any event Ms. High Fashion Model wore a bone headed coat– shoulda used Donald’s sharpie on the thread! It’s astonishing to me that nobody would have caught that. If they can ‘shop out Donny’s girth, they could’ve shopped that out too. Whoever put this together SAW that, and left it.”