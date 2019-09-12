Meghan Markle Is All Smiles In Blouse & Pants Look As She Officially Ends Maternity Leave

Meghan Markle dazzled during her first official appearance post-maternity leave in a simple, yet chic outfit: a white button down and slim trousers.

Meghan Markle is back! The Duchess of Sussex, 38, has officially ended her maternity leave after giving birth to son Archie in May, and marked the occasion by heading to a fun fashion show in London. Meghan eschewed typical royal style by wearing an outfit that would be at home on any fashionable woman in the poshest neighborhoods: a crisp, white button-down blouse, slim, black slacks, and a matching brown belt and stiletto pumps. She accessorized with a delicate pair of butterfly stud earrings that once belonged to her husband, Prince Harry‘s mother, the late Princess Diana.

While Meghan has been out and about during her maternity leave — she hasn’t been shrouded from the public in her cottage! — the September 12 event marked her first official appearance since becoming a mom. Meghan debuted her new capsule collection for Smart Works, a charity that provides interview clothes to unemployed women, as well as training. The collection was created by designers Jigsaw, her friend Misha Nonoo, and brands John Lewis, and Marks and Spencer. Meghan’s outfit is actually one of the looks from the new Smart Set collection, with her $154 blouse by Misha and pants by Jigsaw. Stunning! While Meghan hasn’t designed for the line, she’s its royal patron.

The capsule line includes the shirt, plants, a blazer, a dress, and a purse. For every item bought during the two-week campaign, one will be donated to Smart Works for a woman in need. How cool is that?

Meghan was recently spotted in Queens, New York, where she cheered on her good friend, Serena Williams, during the US Open. Meghan went casual, but still sophisticated, for her day at the Arthur Ashe Stadium wearing a denim shirtdress, oversized cardigan, and aviator sunglasses. She accessorized with an adorable necklace that paid tribute to her four-month-old son and husband, emblazoned with A and H charms. The last time she was in NYC was in February for her baby shower, which Serena helped throw.