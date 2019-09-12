Liam Hemsworth Spotted On ‘Make Peace’ Island As Miley & Kaitlynn Pack On PDA In NYC

Liam Hemsworth is spending time with family after filing for divorce from Miley Cyrus. The actor appears to be in great spirits while on a trip to ‘Make Peace’ island with brother, Chris and his wife Elsa, along with friends in new photos!

Liam Hemsworth is on the mend after his split from Miley Cyrus. While the “Slide Away” singer has been running around New York Fashion week with rumored girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, Liam has been adventuring on “Make Peace” Island, as seen in new photos. The Hunger Games actor, 29, was joined by his brother Chris, 36, his wife, Elsa Pataky, along with friends, Luke Munro, April Munro, Leah Grist and Aaron Grist.

“Another little hidden gem in @australia Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !!” Chris captioned a series of Instagram photos of the group in front of a stunning scenic background. Elsa shared a few snaps writing, “Fun trip with the best company!” The actress also shared photos to her Instagram Stories showing the group, who sipped on drinks by a pool.

“Little getaway,” Elsa captioned one IG Story video. Later on, she shared other snaps of the group on a dock. They eventually hopped on a boat, where they cruised around a bunch of gorgeous greenery.

(Photo credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Miley, 26, is in New York City for Fashion Week with Kaitlynn, 31. The rumored couple, who recently returned from a PDA-filled trip to Italy, were also seen making out during NYFW on September 10. After their cozy night out, Miley and Kaitlynn, both dressed in all-black, held hands as they headed out of a Fashion Week event.

The family trip came just over a month after news of Liam and Miley’s split in August. Liam later filed for divorce from the singer, citing “irreconcilable differences” on August 21, as seen in official court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Liam filed the papers just 11 days after a rep for Miley confirmed that the couple had decided to “separate” in a statement on August 10.

The split came just eight months after Miley and Liam wed in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee. Before they married, Miley and Liam had been together, on and off, for about 10 years.