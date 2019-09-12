Kenya Moore’s adorable 10-month-old daughter, Brooklyn, might be part mermaid! A new video posted to her Instagram on Sept. 12 shows the little cutie bravely learning how to swim.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, 48, has quite the little water baby on her hands! The former Miss Michigan USA took to her 10-month-old daughter Brooklyn’s Instagram account (which she runs) on Sept. 12 to post an incredibly adorable video of her little bundle of joy learning how to swim. “This warms my heart! Today my baby was a rockstar in swim class. Her daddy was afraid to submerge her but she actually learns to swim that way! She trying to catch up to @kaaviajames 😂 it’s on!” she captioned the sweet video, which has over 50,000 views so far.

In the video, Brooklyn is being held by her dad, Marc Daly. He gets her ready for her big dip by slowly bobbing her up and down, holding on tight the entire time. After counting to three, she closes her eyes, holds her breath, and swims underwater like a pro while her proud father keeps a hold on her. Marc, Brooklyn, Kenya (off camera), and their swim instructor all cheer loudly for the precious little swimmer, resulting in one super cute moment!

Instagram users couldn’t get enough of the sweet video, either; fans flocked to the comments with nothing but positive things to say about Brooklyn! One user commented, “There is something special about this baby, she is so cute and angelic,” while another wrote, “She’s so smart… on the count of 3, she closed her eyes and took a breath! ❤️.”

Brooklyn may not even be a year old yet, but she has quite a following on social media! A quick scroll through her Instagram account, which has 133K followers, shows that Brooklyn is also the happiest baby ever! All of her pics show her smiling, laughing, and just being adorable in general. Recently, Kenya’s longtime friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey posted a video of Brooklyn giggling with milk all over her face, further proving that Brooklyn is one seriously adorable tot.