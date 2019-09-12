Kailyn Lowry Breaks Her Silence On Ex Javi Marroquin’s Cheating Drama & Reveals Why She’s Stayed Quiet

Kailyn Lowry is spilling the tea on ex Javi Marroquin’s cheating scandal with his now ex-fiancee Lauren. She claims she was called to the scene of the incident and later blamed as the problem.

As if things aren’t messy enough on Teen Mom 2, offscreen the drama is even greater. Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband Javi Marroquin allegedly cheated on his fiancee and newest baby mama Lauren Comeau in their own home and she left him over it. Now the 27-year-old MTV star is spilling the dirt on how she was dragged into his mess on the new episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley.

“The tea is hot on this episode of Coffee Convos because I completely forgot about that bulls–t until you just brought it up,” Kailyn told co-host Lindsie. “I know pretty much the entire situation from start to finish because I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem.”

“I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up. It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it,” she continued, adding she was called eight times by both Javi and the police over the incident.

“I feel like we all make decisions — whether they are good or bad — and we have to either reap the benefits or we have to deal with the consequences and I feel like hopefully this was a learning curve for everyone,” Kailyn explained. “Hopefully this was a mistake that he made that he will learn from but I don’t want to say too much because it’s not my place anymore,” Kail added. “I never want to be involved in a mess like that again.”

Lauren allegedly caught Javi and a female friend naked in a bathroom together during an August party at their house while their son Eli, 9 months, was asleep upstairs. He later took to Instagram to apologize to Lauren as well as his two sons, which included his boy Lincoln, 5, with Kailyn.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes,” Javi shared on Instagram. “I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted. I could say sorry for a million other things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

He added, “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older…I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”